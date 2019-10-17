SAN DIEGO — Cocaine valued at an estimated $92 million was seized by the U.S. Coast Guard from boats in the Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.
About 6,800 pounds (3,084 kilograms) of cocaine were offloaded from the Coast Guard cutter Alert on Wednesday.
The Coast Guard says the cocaine was seized by crews of the Alert and cutters Robert Ward and Seneca from vessels off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Opioid industry presses for settlement as jury is built
Lawyers in the first federal opioid trial resumed selecting a jury Thursday even as a push continued to settle the case before arguments begin.
Nation
Drought worsens across Southeast; 75M affected nationally
A drought affecting more than 30 million people across the Southeastern United States is getting worse.
Variety
The Latest: Mixed reactions from parents as teachers strike
The Latest on a teachers strike in Chicago Public Schools, the nation's third-largest school district (all times local):
Business
Los Angeles Times, newsroom union reach tentative agreement
A tentative three-year labor agreement has been reached between the Los Angeles Times and the union representing about 475 members of its newsroom staff.
National
The Latest: Jury selection resumes for opioid trial
The Latest on a federal trial over the toll of opioids (all times local):