MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 37-year-old man who apparently fell overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Victory.
The agency says it was notified Thursday that a Carnival cruise ship crewmember fell overboard about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Cuba.
The Coast Guard sent an airplane crew and a Coast Guard cutter to search for the man.
No additional details were immediately available.
