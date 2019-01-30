KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard in Alaska is searching for an overdue medical flight with three people aboard.
The Coast Guard says the King Air 200, operated by Guardian Flight, had taken off from Anchorage on Tuesday and was expected to land in Kake at 6:19 p.m., but never arrived.
A pilot, a nurse and a paramedic were aboard.
A Coast Guard vessel was sent to search near the aircraft's last known position.
Light rain was reported in the area.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump Organization to use E-Verify for worker status checks
The Trump Organization, responding to claims that some of its workers were in the U.S. illegally, said on Wednesday that it will use the E-Verify electronic system at all of its properties to check employees' documentation.
National
Trump says 'wall' must be part of lawmakers' border deal
Capitol Hill negotiators are hopeful of an agreement as they officially kick off talks on a homeland security spending bill stalled over funding for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.
National
The Latest: Courthouses also close amid Midwest freeze
The Latest on a major snowstorm and frigid weather in the Midwest (all times local):
Home & Garden
Where's my robot lawn mower? Roomba-maker now has an answer
Robot vacuums have now been around long enough that you might watch one bump around a living room and think, why isn't there a robot that could mow my lawn? Turns out, it's not for lack of trying.
National
The Latest: Trump says he's still insisting on border wall
The Latest on President Donald Trump, Congress and border security (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.