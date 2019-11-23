PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for a 72-year-old man who went missing while boating alone from New York to Florida.
The Coast Guard said Saturday that Michael Bye failed to make contact with a family member at an agreed upon time and did not meet with a friend in Belhaven, North Carolina, as planned.
The Coast Guard says the most recent coordinates from Bye's cellphone were near Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.
Bye was sailing aboard a 35-foot recreational vessel called "H.M.S. Me II."
