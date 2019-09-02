LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has launched several boats to help more than 30 people "in distress" off the coast of southern California.
Tweets from the Coast Guard in Los Angeles said there were reports the people were on a boat that was on fire near Santa Cruz Island.
One tweet said some crew members had been rescued, and rescuers were working to evacuate the remaining passengers. One crew member had minor injuries.
Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
More than 30 'in distress' in boat fire off southern California coast
The U.S. Coast Guard says it has launched several boats to help more than 30 people "in distress" off the coast of southern California.
Nation
Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas victims
Mail carrier Mary Granados was alone in her U.S. Postal Service truck when she was shot and killed by a gunman who hijacked the white…
Nation
Record-setting Dorian slams Bahamas, eyes Florida
In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian kept pounding at the northern Bahamas early Monday, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded left wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.
Nation
Not so easy to prevent the spread of mass shooters' names
When law enforcement authorities gathered to discuss details of a mass shooting in West Texas that left seven people dead, there was one bit of…
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's bluster on hurricanes, guns, economy
Facing another deadly mass shooting, President Donald Trump is deflecting on gun control.