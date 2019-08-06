MILWAUKEE — The Coast Guard is expected to resume the search of Lake Michigan for a missing swimmer who disappeared off the shore of a Milwaukee suburb.
Authorities say three young adults went swimming at the Warnimont Park beach in Cudahy when one swimmer failed to surface about 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The Coast Guard was called and helped local first responders search for the 19-year-old man. The search was called off about 9:30 p.m. and was expected to resume Tuesday morning.
