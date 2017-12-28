JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard says two men who took a boat out to sea from a Florida port are missing.
U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville says Dixan Diaz and Jamie Perrea left the Mayport boat ramp at 6 a.m. Wednesday in a 21-foot Sea Fox.
Authorities say a spouse of one of the men called Thursday morning to report the pair missing.
The truck and trailer the men used to launch the boat were still at the boat ramp Thursday.
The Coast Guard has deployed an NC-130 Hercules search plane to look for the missing pair.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Navy's captured flags, hidden nearly 100 years, rediscovered
The curator of the U.S. Naval Academy Museum wasn't exactly sure what would be found: records indicated five display boxes long used to exhibit captured British flags from the War of 1812 actually concealed more banners underneath.
Home & Garden
How to keep your smartened-up home safe from hackers
More people are getting voice-activated speakers and other smart devices for convenience and security. But doing so could also be giving hackers a key to their homes.
National
Government seeks change to order lifting Trump refugee ban
Lawyers with the Department of Justice have asked a federal judge to change his order that partially lifted a Trump administration refugee ban.
National
Bed bugs force closure of urgent care at veterans center
Bed bugs have forced the closure of the urgent care clinic at a troubled New Hampshire veterans medical center.
Variety
Woman indicted in death of son, 5, found buried in backyard
The mother of a developmentally disabled 5-year-old boy found buried in the backyard of a Cleveland home has been indicted on a murder charge.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.