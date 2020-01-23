SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching late Wednesday for a person who reportedly went overboard from a cruise ship just off Puerto Rico's north shore.
Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told The Associated Press that the incident involved the Oasis of the Seas ship operated by Royal Caribbean International. The vessel was in San Juan Bay when the event occurred, he said.
The person being searched for was not identified and no further details were immediately available.
A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean could not be immediately reached for comment.
