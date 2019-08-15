AVALON, Calif. — Authorities have found 1,300 pounds (590 kilograms) of plastic-wrapped marijuana floating in the ocean near Santa Catalina Island off the Southern California coast.
The Daily News reports Wednesday that the U.S. Coast Guard acting on a tip discovered 43 bales of pot worth about $1 million.
The marijuana was delivered to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Federal officials are investigating where it came from.
