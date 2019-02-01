MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard says it detained two smuggling suspects after intercepting a boat carrying 132 pounds (60 kilograms) of cocaine in the waters off suburban Miami.
In a statement, the Coast Guard said the 35-foot (10-meter) pleasure craft was stopped Thursday in Atlantic waters about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Haulover Inlet.
A Bahamian man was found hiding under a blanket, and the drugs were in the vessel's engine room. The Coast Guard said the man had multiple previous drug smuggling convictions and an active U.S. arrest warrant.
Capt. Megan Dean said two people were detained by U.S. authorities. The case has been turned over to U.S. immigration and Homeland Security investigators.
