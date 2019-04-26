BAGHDAD — A U.S. military spokesman says an Iraqi service member has been killed and two others wounded by coalition forces during an operation against Islamic state militants in the country's north.
Army Col. James Rawlinson says the friendly fire incident Friday near al-Dib is under investigation.
Iraq's Ministry of Defense said in a statement it was opening its own investigation into casualties caused by a coalition airstrike in Kirkuk province.
