A freight train derailed early Tuesday in northwestern Minnesota.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and BNSF Railway said more than a dozen coal cars derailed about 2:20 a.m. east of the town of Fisher. They said no injuries were reported.

As sunrise approached, the Sheriff's Office asked the public to stay clear of the area as rail crews removed the cars and the load, and fixed the track near the intersection of County Road 61 and 320th Avenue SW.

In the meantime, County Road 61, which runs east and west, remains closed from 330th to 310th, the Sheriff's Office said.

The train of 121 coal cars and four locomotives was heading east on tracks that are not part of Amtrak's network, said BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth.

"The tracks there are out of service," McBeth said, "and we will be rerouting trains as much as possible using other routes we have in the region."

McBeth said there's no preliminary determination of what caused the derailment.