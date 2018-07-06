Before Thursday’s game Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was asked what she expected out of her team.

Frankly, she didn’t know. Her team had managed a home-loss clunker on Tuesday to last-place Indiana, one in which both Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles had failed to score in double figures.

Reeve said she didn’t know how well her team would play. But she was sure her team would play hard.

Turns out they did both. Not that Reeve was around to see it to the end.

The Lynx used a 23-12 finish to the third quarter to get separation, then finished off a 83-72 victory over the arch-rival Los Angeles Sparks in a nationally-televised game at Target Center.

Fowles, more than anyone, responded to Tuesday’s disappointment in a big way. She scored 27 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. She hit 10 of 11 shots. Moore (2-for-13) again struggled with her shot but scored eight points.

Lynx forward Maya Moore (23), guard Danielle Robinson (3) and center Sylvia Fowles celebrated a basket scored by Fowles in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night.

Rebekkah Brunson became the league’s all-time rebounding leader and finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Lindsay Whalen had 10 points and four assists. The victory improved the Lynx to 11-7. The Sparks (12-7) got 22 points from Candace Parker and 15 from Nneka Ogwumike.

But it was not without drama. Both good and bad. With 7:19 to play Brunson got her 11th rebound of the night and the 3,317th of her career, pushing her past Tamika Catchings as the league’s career leader.

Just 19 seconds later, after Fowles was stopped at the other end, Reeve was called for a double technical and ejected from the game. After Parker made both free throws, the Lynx had a nine-point lead.

But the Lynx responded. Fowles was fouled and hit two free throws. After a Sparks turnover Fowles scored again. Out of a time out Fowles was fouled again, putting the Lynx up 74-59 with just under 6 minutes to play. The Lynx were in control for good.

The Lynx were able to take a 20-15 lead after the first quarter despite not getting a field goal from Maya Moore (0-for-3).

The Sparks took a quick 4-0 lead. But Brunson scored at the other end, the first two of her eight first-quarter points that included two three-pointers.

That basket started a 9-0 run that gave the Lynx a 9-4 lead on Fowles baseline drive. That lead eventually grew to 17-9 on Brunson’s three-pointer. The Lynx bench allowed the Sparks to finish the quarter on a 6-3 run to pull within 20-15 on two free throws by Gray in the quarter’s final minute.

The second quarter was filled with mini-runs by both teams.

Three free throws mid-quarter by Whalen put the Lynx up 27-20, but the Sparks got two from Gray and a three-point play from Ogwumike to pull within two.

– Danielle Robinson had four of those and Fowles had a three-point play – to go up 34-27 – only to have Parker score five straight to pull the Sparks within two. Los Angeles came within a point late in the quarter before Fowles scored one final time to make it 38-25 at the half. At that point Fowles had 12 points, seven rebounds and a team-high four assists.

The Lynx were holding onto a two-point lead when Parker hit two free throws to pull the Sparks within 43-41. But most of the rest of the quarter belonged to the Lynx.

– she has hit at least one in 10 straight games – Brunson scoring five and both Moore and Whalen hitting three-pointers.

The Lynx ended the quarter having hit five of seven three-pointers in the corner.

Lynx forward Maya Moore is the leading vote-getter for the WNBA All-Star Game in the first fan returns with 25,496, followed by Washington Elena Delle Donne (24,152). It will be played July 28 at Target Center.

– fan votes, player votes, head coach votes and media votes. The 22 players with the highest overall score will play in the All-Star Game. The two team captains — the two highest vote-getters regardless of conference — will draft their teams. Sylvia Fowles of the Lynx is eighth in the voting and Seimone Augustus and Linday Whalen 12th and 13th, respectively.