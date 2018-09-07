FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas gymnastics coach jailed after being accused of sexually assaulting three girls in Fort Worth is facing similar charges in Oklahoma.

The Dallas Morning News reports Skipper Glenn Crawley was charged Thursday by authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with 10 counts of lewd molestation of a child.

Crawley, a former assistant coach at the University of Oklahoma, remains jailed in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Investigators say the charges are tied to Crawley's role as a gymnastics coach.

Adrian Crane, Crawley's attorney, told the newspaper that his client has claimed he is innocent.

It was not immediately known if Crawley would be extradited to Oklahoma.