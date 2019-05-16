– Co-working is often more pleasant these days than putting in eight hours at a traditional office.

If you'd prefer a workspace that looks like a chic hotel lobby with waiters at your service, that can be arranged.

Want to be around other women in a cabana on an outdoor terrace? There's a place in West Hollywood for you.

Is your goal to hang with other creative types? There are co-working clubs that want you as a member.

But while the offices strive to be oases of fellowship, the co-working business is more like a free-for-all.

Co-working offices emerged a decade ago as offbeat, bare-boned affairs that served startups and the self-employed of the emerging gig economy. But now their appeal has broadened even to mainstream companies looking for the flexibility to ramp up or wind down operations as quickly as situations demand. Other big tenants just want to avoid the hassle of setting up and maintaining their own offices.

And as co-working has evolved and its appeal has proved more than a fad, a rush of startups has joined the competition, including one from the real estate services industry, which has long had a near monopoly on leasing office space.

The new players are driven both by opportunity and competition: specifically, the ravenous reach of WeWork, the co-working pioneer that has spent freely to lock up market share and shows no signs of slowing.

WeWork has been willing to absorb massive losses as it follows the internet model of getting big before getting profitable — best epitomized by ride-hailing giant Uber.

The two companies share a common lead investor — Japan's SoftBank Vision Fund, itself pumped up by Saudi Arabia's huge sovereign wealth fund.

And while questions swirl about whether Uber will ever make a profit, so do they for WeWork. The company has ridden the coattails of the country's long economic expansion, and it could be vulnerable in a downturn.

But its competitors can't assume that the market will inevitably humble WeWork — as Amazon has demonstrated by rising from cash burner to cash cow.

"You can say, 'Give me turnkey space,' and they can do it very quickly, and that is changing the nature of the office market," said analyst Steven Kurtz, of accounting firm BDO, who has tracked the growth of co-working.

WeWork, which started out nine years ago in New York with six floors in a SoHo building, now has more than 400,000 members paying for access to 45 million square feet worldwide. That's more space than exists in downtown Los Angeles.

In L.A., the company has gobbled up about half of the 4.5 million square feet now devoted to co-working, said Peter Belisle, Southwest director of real estate brokerage JLL.

Meanwhile, rivals are offering their own unique versions of co-working space.

One of the most high-profile new entries is the Wing, a New York-based company founded by two female entrepreneurs. It has tailored its offices and services to women's needs and preferences. The scale of the furnishings is smaller and the thermostat is kept at 72 degrees, rather than the chillier temperatures men seem to like.