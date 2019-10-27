DULUTH, Minn. — Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning caused the death of a man in a home near Duluth.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reports that a friend found 54-year-old Michael Steen unresponsive at the home northwest of Duluth.
Deputies were called to the home just before 5:30 p.m. Friday. Steen was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog in the home also died.
Minnesota Public Radio News reports the cause of death remains under investigation, but officials detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.
