NEW YORK — CNN is suing the Trump administration, demanding that correspondent Jim Acosta's press credentials to cover the White House be returned.
The administration revoked them last week following President Trump's contentious news conference, where Acosta refused to give up a microphone when the president said he didn't want to hear anything more from him.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Washington, D.C., District Court. CNN claims the revocation of Acosta's press pass violates the constitutional rights to freedom on the press and due process. CNN is asking for an immediate restraining order to return Acosta to the White House.
There was no immediate comment from the administration.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House
CNN is suing the Trump administration, demanding that correspondent Jim Acosta's press credentials to cover the White House be returned.
National
Ginsburg, 85, improving after fall but misses court session
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has missed a brief court session while recovering from a fall and broken ribs.
National
California suspect in deadly Kansas hoax call to change plea
A California man accused of making a hoax phone call that led police to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Kansas is expected to enter new pleas.
National
Congressman, voters sue over Maine's new ranking system
Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and three voters sued Tuesday over Maine's new voting system, used for the first time in U.S. House and Senate elections.
National
Trump suggests France would have been defeated without US
President Donald Trump escalated his verbal assaults against France on Tuesday, suggesting that America's stalwart European ally would have been vanquished in both world wars if not for the military firepower provided by the United States.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.