7th-$42,560, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter, Dirt, Clear
Barbosa Memorial S.
Off 5:52. Good. prsd btwn, led, prevai
Fractional/Final Time: 25.080, 50.080, 1:15.620, 1:40.130, 00.000, 2:05.760.
Trainer: Edwin Diaz, Jr.
Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Stephen Got Even-Josaka
