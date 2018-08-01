7th-$42,560, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter, Dirt, Clear

Barbosa Memorial S.

Off 5:52. Good. prsd btwn, led, prevai

Fractional/Final Time: 25.080, 50.080, 1:15.620, 1:40.130, 00.000, 2:05.760.

Trainer: Edwin Diaz, Jr.

Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Stephen Got Even-Josaka