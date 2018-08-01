6th-$6,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 5:17. Good. led, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 24.020, 47.220, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.460.

Trainer: Arderson Santiago

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Swagger Jack-Macchiati