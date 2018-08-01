1st-$11,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:46. Good. led throughout

Fractional/Final Time: 24.290, 48.350, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.650.

Trainer: Luis Cruz

Winner: B C, 2, by Big Band Sound-Portentous