National

In a July 31 story about a lawsuit brought by a former Playboy model against a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the woman was seeking an additional $200,000 beyond a $1.6 million settlement that was to be paid in installments. Shera Bechard is asking a judge to compel Elliott Broidy to make a $200,000 payment that was due in July but withheld because he contends she broke a confidentiality agreement. She also is asking to accelerate two other installment payments as part of the $1.6 million agreement.