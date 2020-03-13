Laila Lalami

Laila Lalami

The remainder of the author appearances for the spring lineup of Club Book have been canceled.  This includes the following appearances: Laila Lalami, March 24; James Rollins, March 26; Dahr Jamail, April 9; Kate Quinn, April 22; Christopher Ingraham, April 27; and Benjamin Percy, May 4.

Club Book is a free author series of the Metropolitan Library Service Agency. MELSA hopes to reschedule some, if not all, of these appearances later in the year,.

