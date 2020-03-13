The remainder of the author appearances for the spring lineup of Club Book have been canceled. This includes the following appearances: Laila Lalami, March 24; James Rollins, March 26; Dahr Jamail, April 9; Kate Quinn, April 22; Christopher Ingraham, April 27; and Benjamin Percy, May 4.
Club Book is a free author series of the Metropolitan Library Service Agency. MELSA hopes to reschedule some, if not all, of these appearances later in the year,.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From On Books
Books
Club Book cancels remainder of spring season
The free reading series is canceling events through early May
Books
Danticat, Keefe win NBCC awards
The National Book Critics Circle announces its winners in six categories.
Books
Kay Sexton Award goes to James Lenfestey
The poet and editor will be honored at the annual Minnesota Book Awards ceremony in April.
Books
William Green wins 2nd history award
Green wins his second Hognander award for his book about civil rights after the Civil War.
Books
Gish Jen, Laila Lalami to appear at Club Book
The spring lineup of the free authors series also includes Benjamin Percy and others.