The remainder of the author appearances for the spring lineup of Club Book have been canceled. This includes the following appearances: Laila Lalami, March 24; James Rollins, March 26; Dahr Jamail, April 9; Kate Quinn, April 22; Christopher Ingraham, April 27; and Benjamin Percy, May 4.

Club Book is a free author series of the Metropolitan Library Service Agency. MELSA hopes to reschedule some, if not all, of these appearances later in the year,.