The winter-spring lineup for the Club Book writers series has been announced. Eight writers will speak, answer questions and sign books between March and early May at Twin Cities area public libraries from Blaine to Prior Lake.

Club Book is a free author series that brings bestselling and award-winning writers to libraries outside of downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Funded by the state's Legacy Amendment, it has brought more than 140 writers to libraries since it began in 2010. All events are free and open to the public. Here's the lineup:

Alex Kotlowitz, 6:30 p.m. March 11, Wentworth Library, 199 E. Wentworth Av., West St. Paul.

Kotlowitz is a journalist and New York Times bestselling author of "There Are No Children Here," which was also made into a movie produced by Oprah Winfrey. His new book, "An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago," follows several residents who lived through Chicago's most violent summer on record.

Enger

Emily Bernard, 7 p.m. March 14, Roseville Public Library, 2180 Hamline Av. N., Roseville.

Bernard's work has appeared in the American Scholar and "Best African American Essays." She is the co-author of "Michelle Obama: The First Lady in Photographs." Her new book, a collection of essays, is "Black Is the Body: Stories From My Grandmother's Time, My Mother's Time, and Mine."

Don Winslow, 6:30 p.m. March 20, R.H. ­Stafford Library, 8595 Central Park Place, ­Woodbury.

Thriller writer Winslow has written more than 20 books, including "The Death and Life of Bobby Z" and "Savages," both of which were made into movies. His new book, "The Border," concludes a trilogy that began with "The Power of the Dog" and "The Cartel."

Leif Enger, 6:30 p.m. March 28, Chanhassen Public Library, 7711 Kerber Blvd., Chanhassen.

Minnesota writer Enger is the author of the bestselling debut novel "Peace Like a River" and "So Brave, Young and Handsome," also a bestseller. His new novel, "Virgil Wander," is set up Minnesota's North Shore and is the story of a man and a town on the cusp of change.

Linda LeGarde Grover, 7 p.m. April 8, Northtown Library, 711 County Road 10, Blaine.

Grover, who lives and teaches in Duluth, is the author of the award-winning collection of stories, "The Dance Boots," as well as the essay collection "Onigamiising: Seasons of an Ojibwe Year," winner of a 2018 Minnesota Book Award. Her new book, "In the Night of Memory," is a sequel to her debut novel, "The Road Back to Sweetgrass."

Kwame Onwuachi, 6:30 p.m. April 15, North Regional Library, 1315 Lowry Av. N., ­Minneapolis.

One of the finalists on the reality TV show "Top Chef," Onwuachi is known as an advocate for Afro-Caribbean fusion cuisine. His memoir, "Notes From a Young Black Chef," will be published in April.

Grover

Lorna Landvik, 7 p.m. April 25, Prior Lake Public Library, 16210 Eagle Creek Av. SE., Prior Lake.

Minnesota writer Landvik is the author of many novels, including "Patty Jane's House of Curl" and its sequel, "Once in a Blue Moon Lodge," "Oh My Stars" and many others. Her new book, "Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes)" will be published in March by the University of Minnesota Press.

Charles C. Mann, 7 p.m. May 7, Merriam Park Library, 1831 Marshall Av., St. Paul.

Mann is a historian and a New York Times bestselling author. His book "1491: New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus" won the National Academies best book award. His newest book, "The Wizard and the Prophet," will be released in paperback in April.

Club Book is a program of the Metropolitan Library Service Agency. Free podcasts of archived Club Book talks are available online and at iTunes.