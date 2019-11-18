Cold Start To November

Besides the wind, Saturday certainly felt nice across the state with highs climbing into the 40s and even 50s for most locations. If we could have gotten rid of that pesky wind it would have been quite a nice November day out.



Note: numbers on the map were through Friday.

That finally broke the streak of at-or-below-average highs that we had observed in many portions of the state. This map - through Friday - shows the number of days that the highs had been either above or below average. We had spent 20 consecutive days at or below average for a high at several NWS climate locations across the state, including here in the Twin Cities. It's a streak that I'm sure we're all ready to be done with.

Here's a look at the departure from average highs over the past 30 days in the Twin Cities. The streak of at/below average highs started back before Halloween (on the 27th) and once again lasted through Friday.

And that cold start to the month has been evident in our average temperature (which combines the high and low of each day). Through the first 16 days of the month the average temperature has been 28.2F in the Twin Cities, -9.6F below average. That makes this the eighth coldest start to November on record.

Windy Saturday

Of course, we had that wind that we dealt with on Saturday making it feel chillier outside. The peak wind gust at an airport observation site was 43 mph down in Marshall, but we did see a gust of 37 mph at MSP airport.

Thanksgiving Travel Plans? Pay Attention

By Paul Douglas

There is no scientific research validating the attraction of big storms to weekends and holidays. Statistically, it's just as likely to snow on a Wednesday as a Sunday. But anyone who travels over the river and through the woods to hang out with grandma may have other ideas.

The real reason? When we book a tee time, attend an outdoor concert or take a road trip we are more weather-aware. Snow/ice/rain that we'd all ignore while stuck in the office becomes top of mind as we sit at the airport, silently cursing Mother Nature. Perception becomes reality.

With that long-winded preamble, I still don't see any travel-complicating storms into early next week. Expect 40s into midweek with rain showers tonight - another cold rain Wednesday, before we cool off later in the week.

ECMWF guidance spins up a storm next Wednesday, when it'll be cold enough for snow, but the heaviest amounts may stay just south of Minnesota.

Wait, the day before Thanksgiving 2019? Hold on. Your Honor, I'd like to hedge my bets.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Clouds, late PM rain. Wake up 30. High 40. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Intervals of sun, milder. Wake up 33. High 44. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase, rain at night. Wake up 34. High 45. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Cold rain ends as flurries. Wake up 31. High 37. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Rare sunshine sighting possible. Wake up 21. High 36. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny peeks, a quiet day. Wake up 26. High 40. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: Some sun, good travel weather. Wake up 28. High 42. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

This Day in Weather History

November 18th

1994: 58 to 69 mph wind gusts result in isolated damage to structures across south-central and southeastern Minnesota. Some of the counties included were Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Rice, Steele, and Waseca.

1979: A heatwave continues in Southwest Minnesota. The temperature hits 70 degrees at Browns Valley.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

November 18th

Average High: 40F (Record: 68F set in 1941)

Average Low: 25F (Record: -4F set in 1891)

Average Precipitation: 0.06" (Record: 0.82" set in 1981)

Average Snowfall: 0.3" (Record: 7.6" set in 1957)

Record Snow Depth: 8" in 1909

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 18th

Sunrise: 7:14 AM

Sunset: 4:41 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 27 minutes and 5 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 15 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight? December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, and 27 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM: December 1st (7:30 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-14th (4:31 PM)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Monday will be a cloudy day across the state with the chance of mixed precipitation moving west to east throughout the day as a trough moves through. Highs will mainly be in the 30s statewide.

We'll continue the stretch of above-average highs on Monday across much of the state, with some areas of western Minnesota 5-10F above-average. The average high in the Twin Cities for November 18th is 40F.

Warmer than average weather will continue through Wednesday with highs in the 40s in the Twin Cities. A cold front that moves through late Wednesday will bring highs down into the mid-30s Thursday and Friday - slightly below average.

We will warm back up as we head into next weekend, however, with highs at least around (if not above) 40F. Cooler weather could prevail once again as we head toward Thanksgiving.

We have a couple of shots at precipitation this week in the Twin Cities. The first is that drizzle/light rain chance Monday turning to a rain/snow mix in the evening. The second will be with an area of low pressure passing to our south through the mid-week timeframe. That will bring the potential of rain Wednesday, changing to snow Wednesday Night lasting into Thursday morning. The best chance of more than an inch of accumulating snow will be across south-central and southeastern Minnesota.

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, an area of low pressure moving off the Northeast coast will bring the chance of rain near the coast with wintry precipitation as you head further inland. A cold front with an area of low pressure will produce mixed precipitation across the Great Lakes with some scattered showers in the Ohio Valley. Another system moving through the upper Midwest will bring mixed precipitation. And a new system approaching the Pacific Northwest will bring rain and higher elevation snow. We'll continue to see mainly warmer than average weather in the western United States, with the opposite true as you head east.

Through Tuesday, the heaviest precipitation will fall across portions of the Northeast (where amounts of 1-2" will be possible) as well as in the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies. In those areas at higher elevations, feet of snow could accumulate, with the potential of up to a half a foot of snow in northern New England.

How One Startup Is Trying to Help Car Dealers Weather Hailstorms

More from Bloomberg: "Nick Pacifico has been working at his family’s Cadillac dealership in Denver since 2003. He’s never seen insurance costs this bad. “Getting coverage is nearly impossible,” said Pacifico, vice president at Rickenbaugh Automotive Group. Two years ago he paid about $160,000 to insure $20 million worth of Cadillacs and Volvos on his lot, where about a third of the inventory is kept outside. This year he’s paying almost $600,000.Pacifico is not the only one. Hail is wreaking havoc in the market for auto dealer lot insurance. In 2018, Zurich North America, one of the major commercial auto insurance providers, decided not to renew policies with hundreds of dealerships throughout the middle of the U.S., citing “catastrophic” losses due to hail damage. (In a statement, Zurich said it remains one of the largest providers for auto dealers, including those in hail-prone states.) “Everybody that I know is faced with a very expensive change,” said David Ditgen, who worked at Zurich for 15 years and is now a broker at AutoRisk Dealer Financial Services in Denver"

Climate change is damaging the lifelong health of children across the world, medical officials warn

More from CNBC: "Climate change is already damaging the health of children, and its impacts will harm the entire generation with serious health problems throughout their lives, according to a new report from the medical journal The Lancet. Scientists and health experts from 35 academic institutions and United Nations agencies said that children will suffer from a rise in infectious diseases, malnutrition and air pollution if global warming continues on the current trajectory. A child born today will experience a world that is more than 4˚C warmer by the time they turn 71 years old, a rate of warming that will threaten their health at every stage of their life, the report’s authors said."

Italy’s White Truffle Hunters Worry About Climate Change

More from the New York Times: "Rising global temperatures are worrying truffle hunters around in the Italian town of Alba, where the most prized specimens can fetch twice the price of gold. This particularly warm October, eight out of 10 white truffles unearthed by Carlo Olivero with his trusty 3-year-old dog Steel were dark, withered and dried out. “They are clearly signs of the temperatures,’’ Olivero said, holding one that he kept in his pocket. The rest he consigned to the soil, allowing the spores to spread and hopefully replenish future production."