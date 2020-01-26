Cloudy & Mild Continues. Light Snow Chances

January: 4th Cloudiest Month of Average in the Twin Cities

January is typically our coldest month of the year in the Twin Cities, but did you know that it also ranks as the 4th cloudiest month on average? Despite frequent swipes of Arctic fronts and icy sunsshine, half the month of January is typically cloudy. With that said, Saturday was our 9 'cloudy' day of the month with several more expected as we head through the last full week of January. If we stay cloudy through the rest of the month, that would take us to 15 'cloudy' days this month and perfectly average for January!

(Image Credit: Todd Nelson @TNelsonwx)

__________________________________________________________________________

January 2020: By The Numbers

Here's a look at January numbers so far through the 25th. As you can see, MSP is running nearly +4F above average with near average precipitation and snowfall. Our warmest day so far this month was 38F on the 5th, while the coldest day was -9F on 16th. Our greatest 1 day snowfall was 4.7" on the 17th, while the greatest snow depth was 9" on the 18th.

_______________________________________________________________________

Temperature Trend Next Several Day

Here's a look at 3PM temps over the next several days for select cities around the region. Keep in mind that the average high at MSP is still in the mid 20s, so we'll be nearly +5F above average each day through the last full week of January. On Saturday, February 1st, temps could be closer to 40F!

(Image Credit: NWS Twin Cities)



________________________________________________________________________

Snow Depth Change From Monday to Friday

The latest snow depth map from across the region on Friday showed a slight drop in coverage from what we had earlier this week. Interestingly, despite recent mild temperatures this week, the Twin Cities metro still shows 8" of snow on the ground.

________________________________________________________________________ Snowfall So Far This Season & Departure From Average There was a little light snow across the region this week, which helped to keep snowfall tallies above average. Note that many locations across the Dakotas, Northern Minnesota and into Wisconsin are still double digits above average snowfall. __________________________________________________________________________ Weather Outlook from midday Sunday to midday Tuesday Cloudy and mostly quiet weather will continue across the Upper Midwest over the next few days. Lingering light snow showers maybe possible over the Great Lakes and through the Dakotas, but closer to home, it looks mostly dry through midweek. Our next best chance of precipitation arrives a little later this week, which doesn't look very impressive -- Stay tuned! ____________________________________________________________________ Sunday Weather Outlook for the Twin Cities

Sunday will be another mild day in the Twin Cities with high temps warming to near 30F, which will be nearly +5F above average. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but there could be a peek or two of sunshine, especially later in the afternoon.



___________________________________________________________________

Sunday Weather Outlook

High temps on Sunday will range from the mid 20s across the northwestern part of the state to the low/mid 30s across the southern half of the state. With that said, temps will be running nearly +5F to +10F above average!





__________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Oulook

Our mild stretch of weather continues over the next several days with highs warming into the upper 20s and low/mid 30s. Again, keep in mind that our average high at this time of the year is still in the mid 20s, so we will continue to see above average temps through the end of the month.

_____________________________________________________________________

Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from February 1st - 7th, shows temperatures warming to above average levels across much of the nation, especially across the western half of the country. Meanwhile, folks in Alaska will continue to stay well below normal.

_______________________________________________________________________