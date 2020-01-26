Cloudy & Mild Continues. Light Snow Chances

January: 4th Cloudiest Month of Average in the Twin Cities
January is typically our coldest month of the year in the Twin Cities, but did you know that it also ranks as the 4th cloudiest month on average? Despite frequent swipes of Arctic fronts and icy sunsshine, half the month of January is typically cloudy. With that said, Saturday was our 9 'cloudy' day of the month with several more expected as we head through the last full week of January. If we stay cloudy through the rest of the month, that would take us to 15 'cloudy' days this month and perfectly average for January!
(Image Credit: Todd Nelson @TNelsonwx)
__________________________________________________________________________
January 2020: By The Numbers
Here's a look at January numbers so far through the 25th. As you can see, MSP is running nearly +4F above average with near average precipitation and snowfall. Our warmest day so far this month was 38F on the 5th, while the coldest day was -9F on 16th. Our greatest 1 day snowfall was 4.7" on the 17th, while the greatest snow depth was 9" on the 18th.
_______________________________________________________________________
Temperature Trend Next Several Day
Here's a look at 3PM temps over the next several days for select cities around the region. Keep in mind that the average high at MSP is still in the mid 20s, so we'll be nearly +5F above average each day through the last full week of January. On Saturday, February 1st, temps could be closer to 40F!
(Image Credit: NWS Twin Cities)
________________________________________________________________________
Snow Depth Change From Monday to Friday
The latest snow depth map from across the region on Friday showed a slight drop in coverage from what we had earlier this week. Interestingly, despite recent mild temperatures this week, the Twin Cities metro still shows 8" of snow on the ground.
________________________________________________________________________
Snowfall So Far This Season & Departure From Average
There was a little light snow across the region this week, which helped to keep snowfall tallies above average. Note that many locations across the Dakotas, Northern Minnesota and into Wisconsin are still double digits above average snowfall.
__________________________________________________________________________
Weather Outlook from midday Sunday to midday Tuesday
Cloudy and mostly quiet weather will continue across the Upper Midwest over the next few days. Lingering light snow showers maybe possible over the Great Lakes and through the Dakotas, but closer to home, it looks mostly dry through midweek. Our next best chance of precipitation arrives a little later this week, which doesn't look very impressive -- Stay tuned!
____________________________________________________________________
Sunday Weather Outlook for the Twin Cities
Sunday will be another mild day in the Twin Cities with high temps warming to near 30F, which will be nearly +5F above average. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but there could be a peek or two of sunshine, especially later in the afternoon.
___________________________________________________________________
Sunday Weather Outlook
High temps on Sunday will range from the mid 20s across the northwestern part of the state to the low/mid 30s across the southern half of the state. With that said, temps will be running nearly +5F to +10F above average!
__________________________________________________________________________
Extended Temperature Oulook
Our mild stretch of weather continues over the next several days with highs warming into the upper 20s and low/mid 30s. Again, keep in mind that our average high at this time of the year is still in the mid 20s, so we will continue to see above average temps through the end of the month.
_____________________________________________________________________
Extended Temperature Outlook
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from February 1st - 7th, shows temperatures warming to above average levels across much of the nation, especially across the western half of the country. Meanwhile, folks in Alaska will continue to stay well below normal.
_______________________________________________________________________
Cloudy & Mild Continues. Light Snow Chances
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Eeyore said it best, "It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine."
Sigh... January is typically our 4th cloudiest month of the year, averaging nearly 15 days under a blanket of faded stratus clouds.
Today will be our 10th 'cloudy' day of the month with an extended forecast that looks as about as bleak as my potential of being a professional hockey player. Hey, at least my other childhood dream of becoming a meteorologist came true!
Temps in the Twin Cities are running nearly 4 degrees above average and according to NOAA's CPC, mild temps look to continue across much of the Upper Midwest right into early February!
Ice anglers are reporting a decent bite on frozen lakes; a lack of Arctic fronts and a stable barometer maybe helping some. Meanwhile, folks at the Minneapolis Boat Show this weekend are dreaming of summer and the sound of waves gently lapping on the shore.
Hey Siri, how many days until spring? "It's 53 days until then."
Hey Siri, when will the sun shine again? "Not much sun in the forecast today, Todd."
Thanks...
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Another gray day. Mild. Winds: NW 5. High: 29.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and quiet. Winds: Calm. Low: 22.
MONDAY: Lingering low clouds. Passing flake? Winds: NNW 5 High: 33.
TUESDAY: Calm winds. Feels like late February. Winds: SSE 5. Wake-up: 22. High: 31.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds. Light snow late. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 23. High: 32.
THURSDAY: Minor snow coating possible. Winds: S 5. Wake-up: 24. High: 33.
FRIDAY: Peek or two of afternoon sunshine. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 23. High: 34.
SATURDAY: Happy February. A bit more sun. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 18. High: 30.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
January 26th
1916: A severe ice storm hits Mower County. Hundreds of birds were killed.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 26th
Average High: 24F (Record: 52F set in 1931)
Average Low: 8F (Record: -26F set in 1897)
Record Rainfall: 0.37" set in 1910
Record Snowfall: 7.4" set in 2004
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 26th
Sunrise: 7:39am
Sunset: 5:12pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 32 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minute and 19 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 46 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for January 26th at Midnight
2.4 Days Since New Moon
___________________________________
What's in the Night Sky?
"How many of you have been watching the dazzling planet Venus – 3rd-brightest celestial object, after the sun and moon – in the west at dusk and nightfall? If you haven’t seen it yet, just look in the sunset direction for this brilliant beauty to pop out some 45 minutes to an hour after the sun goes down. People with excellent vision might see Venus earlier, almost immediately after sundown. The picturesque sky scene begins on January 26, when the young moon will come into view close to the western horizon, below Venus. That’ll be a sweet scene to catch, but things will get even more exciting early this week, as each new night falls and as the moon moves higher in the western twilight sky. Especially on January 26, don’t dally. The whisker-thin waxing crescent moon will set before nightfall on that date. In fact, from some places worldwide, you might need binoculars to tease out the lunar crescent from the glare of evening twilight on the 26th. No matter where you are on Earth, though, given an unobstructed horizon and clear skies, you shouldn’t have too much trouble spotting the young moon at dusk/nightfall after the sun sets on January 27."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Despite lingering chilly temps across parts of the Southeast and Tennessee Valley, it'll be a little bit warmer on Thursday than it was Wednesday for locations there! Meanwhile, much of the rest of the nation will be warming to above average levels, especially across the northern tier of the nation.
_________________________________________________________________________
National Weather Outlook
A slow moving storm in the Central US will keep prolonged rain and snow chances in place over the next couple of days. Areas of rain and snow will eventually creep east toward the East Coast, which will make for a slightly soggy and unpleasant end of the week for folks there.
___________________________________________________________________________
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
According to NOAA's WPC, the next 7 days could feature decent moisture across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast States with some heavy rain and isolated flood concerns possible. Some of this moisture will make its way northeast toward the Northern New England States with areas of rain and snow there. However, another round of Pacific moisture will impact much of the coastal communities and high elevations in the Pacific Northwest with several inches of liquid likely.
_______________________________________________________________________
Climate Stories
(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)
"The signal of human-caused climate change has emerged in everyday weather, study finds"
"For the first time, scientists have detected the “fingerprint” of human-induced climate change on daily weather patterns at the global scale. If verified by subsequent work, the findings, published Thursday in Nature Climate Change, would upend the long-established narrative that daily weather is distinct from long-term climate change. The study’s results also imply that research aimed at assessing the human role in contributing to extreme weather events such as heat waves and floods may be underestimating the contribution. The new study, which was in part motivated by President Trump’s tweets about how a cold day in one particular location disproves global warming, uses statistical techniques and climate model simulations to evaluate how daily temperatures and humidity vary around the world. Scientists compared the spatial patterns of these variables with what physical science shows is expected because of climate change."
_______________________________________________________________________
"Climate signals detected in global weather"
"Until now, climate researchers have responded that climate is not the same thing as weather. Climate is what we expect in the long term, whereas weather is what we get in the short term -- and since local weather conditions are highly variable, it can be very cold in one location for a short time despite long-term global warming. In short, the variability of local weather masks long-term trends in global climate. A paradigm shift - Now, however, a group led by ETH professor Reto Knutti has conducted a new analysis of temperature measurements and models. The scientists concluded that the weather-is-not-climate paradigm is no longer applicable in that form. According to the researchers, the climate signal -- that is, the long-term warming trend -- can actually be discerned in daily weather data, such as surface air temperature and humidity, provided that global spatial patterns are taken into account."
"New weather ‘normals’ show how Madison’s climate has changed over 40 years"
"The National Weather Service’s bulletins often mention when extreme weather deviates from normal. But normal is changing. This time next year, the weather service’s 30-year average will roll over from patterns representing 1981 to 2010 to patterns established between 1991 and 2020. That shift means that an extra 2.5 inches of precipitation, less early winter snowfall, and warmer summer nights will all become normal. The weather service issues these updates every decade to help the nation’s forecasters accurately communicate about their regions. At the same time, adjusting what counts as normal might obscure how global warming has changed climates around the country since the Industrial Revolution. “Hopefully there will be some press around 2021 that the climate normals are changing, and just because we’ve re-established the baseline for what is normal doesn’t negate what came before,” says Jordan Gerth, a weather scientist who recently left the University of Wisconsin–Madison to join the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Washington, D.C. He still holds an honorary fellowship on campus."
________________________________________________________________________
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX