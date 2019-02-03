Cloudier Sunday. Icy AM Monday Commute

Mild First Weekend of February 2019
AH - well this is more like it! I don't know about you, but I can finally feel my face again. Despite areas of fog across the southeastern part of the state, much of the rest of us enjoyed mild sunshine on Saturday and it was really a sight for sore eyes!
Weather Outlook Sunday
Our next precipitation chance is still on track to impact the region from PM Sunday to Monday. Note that precipitation type on the southeastern side could initially start off as rain or a wintry mix before turning to snow. Meanwhile, folks in far northern Minnesota should stay all snow, which could mean better snow accumulations there.
__________________________________________________________________________
Snowfall Potential
According to NOAA's NDFD, the best chance of snow accumulations will be across the northern half of the state, where some 3" to 6"+ tallies can't be ruled out. Meanwhile, the Twins Cities will likely have a mix of rain/ice/snow, which will help to keep snow accumulations down.
___________________________________________________________________________
Icing Potential
As our next system rolls through, areas of icing will be possible across the southern half the state. Some locations could see up to 0.10" of ice, which could make for poor traveling across the region.
Mild Weekend Ahead
Mild weather continues this weekend, but take a look at the next surge of colder air that is expected to move in through the first full week of February. High temps by Friday may only warm into the single digits above 0F with lows dipping into the -10s below zero! Sure, it'll be cold again, but nothing like what we endured last week.
______________________________________________________________________
"Groundhog Day 2019: Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow"
"On Groundhog Day 2019, Punxsutawney Phil could not find his shadow. And as the legend goes, this means we're in for an early spring. The Pennsylvania groundhog isn't the only weather-predicting rodent in this quirky American tradition, but he is the most famous. And according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, his opinion is the only one that matters. This is only the 19th time out of 123 in his recorded history (there are 10 years where no record remains) that Phil hasn't been able to find his shadow. Even so, Phil is usually wrong, and meteorologists aren't too sure Phil's suspicions are right either. It's hard to imagine that spring is right around the corner after the polar vortex this past week, but we'll just have to wait and see. At least one other prognosticating groundhog disagreed with Phil on Saturday: New Jersey's Milltown Mel predicted a longer winter after reportedly seeing his shadow. Mel has been giving predictions for the past 10 years."
Groundhog Day - February 2nd
"Every February 2, thousands gather at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to await the spring forecast from a special groundhog. Known as Punxsutawney Phil, this groundhog will emerge from his simulated tree trunk home and look for his shadow, which will help him make his much-anticipated forecast. According to legend, if Phil sees his shadow the United States is in store for six more weeks of winter weather. But, if Phil doesn’t see his shadow, the country should expect warmer temperatures and the arrival of an early spring."
"Groundhog Day originates from an ancient celebration of the midway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox—the day right in the middle of astronomical winter. According to superstition, sunny skies that day signify a stormy and cold second half of winter while cloudy skies indicate the arrival of warm weather."
"The trail of Phil’s history leads back to Clymer H. Freas, city editor of the Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper. Inspired by a group of local groundhog hunters—whom he would dub the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club—Freas declared Phil as America’s official forecasting groundhog in 1887. As he continued to embellish the groundhog's story year after year, other newspapers picked it up, and soon everyone looked to Punxsutawney Phil for the prediction of when spring would return to the country."
"Groundhog Day Forecasts and Climate History"
"Every February 2, a crowd of thousands gathers at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to await a special forecast from a groundhog named Phil. If the 20-pound groundhog emerges and sees his shadow, the United States can expect six more weeks of winter weather according to legend. But, if Phil doesn’t see his shadow, we can expect warmer temperatures and the arrival of an early spring. Even though he’s been forecasting since 1887, Phil’s track record for the entire country isn’t perfect. To determine just how accurate he is, we’ve compared U.S. national temperatures with Phil’s forecasts. On average, Phil has gotten it right 40% of the time over the past 10 years."
"Minnesota's All-Time Record Low" February 2, 1996 in Tower, MN at -60F
Did you know that February 2nd, 1996, the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state of Minnesota was observed in Tower, MN at -60F? Here's the full story from the MN DNR regarding the impressive event:
"February 2,1996 was the coldest instrument-measured temperature on record for the state of Minnesota."
"A location in St. Louis County, 3 miles south of Tower, recorded -60 degrees F on February 2, 1996. This value ties Minnesota with North Dakota for the all-time record low for a non-mountainous state."
"But why Tower? Aside from the deeply cold air mass that had overspread the region, two factors likely contributed to the record-low temperature. First, Tower had 44 inches of snow on the ground. The height of the thermometer is normally about 5 feet above the ground, but with the deep snow, the "ground" was much closer to the thermometer. The coldest air tends to sink to the lowest possible level, which on this morning placed it very close to the thermometer. Additionally, the Tower site is situated in a slight topographic bowl, which allows cold air to drain in from nearby areas. As a result, Tower frequently records some of the lowest temperatures in the state."
"The air mass that produced the record low at Tower also produced bitterly cold temperatures across the rest of Minnesota. The Twin Cities (at MSP airport) recorded -32 F, and has not recorded a temperature of -30 or colder since that time. International Falls bottomed out at -45 F, and Duluth's maximum temperature was only -21 F on February 2nd."
"This cold snap was a record-breaker, but it was short-lived. Tower rebounded by an astounding 108 degrees in just six days, recording a high of 48 F on February 8th. The Twin Cities International Airport even reported thunder on that day. This extreme swing in temperatures exhibits the high variability of the Upper Midwest climate."
-56F in Cotton, MN Thursrday Morning !!!!
Interestingly, the temperature dropped to -56F in Cotton, MN early Thursday morning ,which is the coldest temperature the state of Minnesota has recorded since the -60F in Tower on February 2nd, 1996. It certainly is an impressive number to achieve. Here's another excerpt from the MN DNR regarding other lowest temperatures recorded by other states:
"If you are wondering how our state-record low of -60 stacks up nationally, the all-time U.S. low is -80 degrees F, observed on January 23, 1971 at Prospect Creek, Alaska. In the contiguous U.S., Montana (-70 F), Wyoming (-66 F), and Colorado (-61 F) all have colder record lows than Minnesota. Along with North Dakota, Idaho also shares Minnesota's record-low temperature of -60 F."
___________________________________________________________________________
"The -56 degrees F air temperature at Cotton 3S on January 28, 2019 was the coldest ambient air temperature in Minnesota since the -60 degrees F reading near Tower on February 2, 1996."
"The -28 degrees F air temperature in the Twin Cities on January 30, 2019 was the coldest ambient air temperate in the Twin Cities since -32 degrees F on February 2, 1996."
"The -13 degrees F maximum temperature on January 30, 2019 was the coldest maximum temperate since -17 degrees F on February 2, 1996."
"Neither the minimum or maximum temperature in the Twin Cities on January 30 set a record for the date. However, the -56 at Cotton on January 27 did set the daily statewide record minimum temperature for the date. The old record was -54 at Pokegama Dam in 1904. Cotton 3S also saw -56 degrees F on January 31, breaking the daily statewide record minimum temperature for the date as well. The old record was -55 degrees F at Embarrass in 1996."
"Some record cold maximum temperature records were set across the state as the mercury stayed in the teens below zero on January 30. Some of these records include: -14 degrees F at Duluth, -19 degrees F at Rochester and International Falls and -17 degrees F at St. Cloud."
Wind Chill Temperature
"Perhaps more noteworthy was the extremely cold wind chill temperatures with this event. The Twin Cities saw twelve hours straight of -50 degrees F or colder wind chill temperatures from 7pm on January 30 to 6am January 31. With the coldest reading of -55 at 11pm January 30. This was the coldest wind chill reading in the Twin Cities since January 19, 1985."
"A number of locations in northern Minnesota saw wind chill readings of -60 degrees F or colder including -65 degrees F at Hibbing at 8am on January 30."
Hundreds of Record Lows Tied or Broken
According to the Midwestern Region Climte Center, there have been hundreds of daily low temperature records tied or broken over the last few days. Iterestingly, several locations set all-time low minimum and maximum temperature records too!
"NASA watches wild polar vortex from space"
"While people down on Earth are freezing their tushies off as a polar vortex sweeps across parts of the US, NASA's eyes in the sky are looking down from the cold environs of space. The space agency posted a Wednesday update with a view from its Terra satellite. The Terra image on Sunday showed "cloud streets," long stripes of cumulus clouds, and snow reaching across the Great Lakes. NASA also shared a look at the cold air mass reaching down into the northern US as envisioned with data run through the GEOS-5 global atmospheric model. "Measurements of temperature, moisture, wind speeds and directions, and other conditions are compiled from NASA satellites and other sources, and then added to the model to closely simulate observed reality," says NASA."
Great Lakes Ice Coverage
According to NOAA's GLERL, as of February 1st, nearly 56% of the great lakes were covered in ice. Keep in mind that much of this ice developed this week thanks to an extreme Arctic air mass that took over much of the region much of last week.
____________________________________________________________________________
"The science behind the polar vortex"
________________________________________________________________________
Temperature Anomalies
Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America, which shows cooler than aveage readings still lingering across the Northeas and certainly across the western half of Canada. However, notice the warmer reds and oranges across much of the Lower 48, which shows well above average temperatures in place across those areas. Interestingly, according to Climate Reanalyzer, the Northern Hemisphere is running nearly +0.6°C!
Here's a look at snow depth across the region, which shows fairly decent amounts across the northern half of the state and also near Rochester. However, note that lighter amounts are still being found near the Twin Cities metro! This really has been a pretty lackluster year for snow lovers across the Twin Cities.
Snowfall Season to Date
Here's a look at snowfall so far this season. Note that the Twin Cities (MSP Airport) has only seen around 18", which is nearly -16" below average
Ice Safety Reminder
________________________________________________________________________
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
AH! Well, that's more like it. I don't know about you, but I can finally feel my face again. MSP warmed above freezing for the first time yesterday since January 15th and yes, it was AMAZING! If you factor how low the wind chill was earlier this week, it "felt" nearly 90 to 100 degrees warmer on Saturday. Unreal.
There may be a silver lining to the recent cold snap. A recent study done by the Minnesota Forest Service suggests that when temps dip below -20 degrees, nearly 80 percent of the Emerald Ash Borers are wiped out!
There's a big buzz in Atlanta today surrounding Super Bowl LII, where a few rain showers will be possible. I'm hoping Puppy Bowl doesn't disappoint and my cheese dip doesn't burn. BURP!
Areas of fog and grey skies return Sunday in advance of a storm system that arrives overnight. Rain will change to an icy mix just in time for the Monday morning commute. Meanwhile, folks in northern Minnesota will have shoveling duties.
Despite colder and snowier weather this week, the Spring Equinox arrives in only 45 days!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Patchy fog. Mix develops overnight. Winds: NE 5. High: 37.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix likely. Chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle. Winds: NNW 5-10. Low: 23.
MONDAY: Icy mix turns to snow. Slushy coating possible. Winds: NW 15-25. High: 26.
TUESDAY: Light snow develops late. Colder. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 0. High: 13.
WEDNESDAY: Minor coating of snow. Winds: NNW 5-10. Wake-up: 9. High: 20.
THURSDAY: Chance of snow, mainly south? Winds: NNW 5-10. Wake-up: 8. High: 15.
FRIDAY: More PM sunshine. Colder wind. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 2. High: 8.
SATURDAY: Filtered sunshine. Still quite cold. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: -7. High: 8.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
February 3rd
1989: Bitterly cold temperatures occur across Minnesota with lows in the 40-below-zero range in the north.
1947: A strong dust storm hits Crookston with winds near 50 mph. Visibility was reduced down to 300 feet.
_______________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 3rd
Average High: 26F (Record: 51F set in 1934)
Average Low: 9F (Record: -27F set in 1886)
Record Rainfall: 0.42" set in 1943
Record Snowfall: 3.4" set in 1976
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 3rd
Sunrise: 7:30am
Sunset: 5:24pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 53 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 38 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~1 hour and 7 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for February 3rd at Midnight
0.6 Days Before New Moon
___________________________________
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"Tonight – look for one of the easiest-to-find constellations in the sky at this time of year. It’s recognizable for a short, straight row of three medium-bright stars. These stars represent the Belt of Orion the Hunter. As seen from latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere, you’ll find Orion in the south around 8 to 9 p.m. As seen from the equatorial regions, Orion is more overhead. From the temperate parts of the Southern Hemisphere, Orion is seen in the northern sky. Also, notice the star Sirius nearby. You’ll have no trouble spotting the constellation Orion the Hunter and the bright star Sirius tonight – or even on bright moonlit nights. But to see the Lepus the Hare and Columba the Dove, you need a moderately dark sky with little to no moonlight."
7 Day Precipitation Potential
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation potential shows heavier moisture across the Western part of the country, especially in California and the Sierra Nevada Range. Another round of heavier moisture looks possible across the middle part of the country and into the Ohio River Valley!
Just how bad did it get?
A large swathe of the state of New South Wales bore the brunt of the fortnight of extreme heat, with temperatures also soaring in parts of Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and the Northern Territory.
*In Tasmania, fire crews battled more than 50 bushfires fuelled by dry conditions and strong winds
*Health authorities said 44 people had come in for treatment in the space of 24 hours in South Australia
*Several tennis matches at the Australian Open in Melbourne were suspended
*The city of Adelaide broke its own records twice in the month, first reaching 47.7C and then 49.5C
*More than 90 wild horses were found dead or dying in Northern Territory
*Snakes have sought shelter and water in people's bathrooms, with one python climbing up a shower, according to a snake catcher in Queensland
_________________________________________________________________________
"What's a "Frost Quake"? The "Cryoseisms" Caused by Physics of Frozen Water"
"The polar vortex currently sweeping across the Midwest toward the eastern United States has caused dangerously cold conditions this week, causing the deaths of 11 people and even more injuries due to frostbite. Adding to the terrifying conditions in some states, the sounds of whirling winds and rattling trees were punctuated by thunderingly loud booms. Residents can rest assured: Those loud noises were caused by “frost quakes,” which are horrifyingly named but are fortunately a safe and natural byproduct of the strange physics of water. On Twitter, people admitted they thought the booms were shotgun blasts, falling trees, or even someone who “body-slammed into my house.” What is a “Frost Quake”? The breaking noise associated with a “frost quake” is the sound of soil that’s been compressed at such high pressure that it suddenly breaks, causing a loud cracking sound. That’s the frost quake, or cryoseism, the scientific name for a crack in the soil that was previously saturated with water or ice. All that pressure is caused by water that has permeated far below the surface of the ground that suddenly freezes because of a massive blast of cold temperatures, like a polar vortex."
__________________________________________________________________________
"There's a Huge Cavity Under Antarctica's Most Endangered Glacier"
"Antarctica is the font of bad news that just keeps on giving. Thwaites Glacier, among the most threatened hunks of ice on the continent, is in even more dire straits than previously reported. Its melt from above and below is being aided by newly discovered cavities below the ice, as chronicled in Science Advances on Wednesday. The gaping hole in the ice has a footprint two-thirds the size of Manhattan and is tall enough to fit the Statue of Liberty three times over. In other words, no dentist is fixing this. Instead, it could potentially spell doom for not just Manhattan but other coastal areas by speeding along the destruction of Thwaites, pushing more land ice into the sea. Thwaites Glacier is located in West Antarctica, an area that is facing what could be runaway melt owing to geography and inescapable heat. The bedrock under Thwaites and other glaciers in the region slopes downward further inland, allowing that warm water to rot out the glaciers from underneath. The region is the fastest melting part of Antarctica, and losing the land ice could lead to more than 10 feet of sea level rise."
_________________________________________________________________________
"How Arctic warming may have blasted us with the polar vortex"
The polar vortex came swirling back into the U.S. this week, bringing with it record cold temperatures not seen in 20-plus years, and wind chills capable of causing frostbite in mere minutes. Why it matters: It was a reminder that it's possible to have extreme cold in a warming world. That's partly because there will always be weather variability. But there's also some evidence that, paradoxically, global warming may be leading to more frequent disruptions of the polar vortex — which can cause extreme cold and high-impact winter storms across the U.S., Europe and Asia. The details: The main questions revolve around how Arctic climate change is altering the major circulation patterns in the Earth's atmosphere. Not only are melting sea ice and warming oceans causing more heat and moisture to escape into the atmosphere in the Far North, but increasingly, mild and wet air masses from lower latitudes are intruding into the Arctic as well."
______________________________________________________________________________
"Ocean heat waves like the Pacific’s deadly ‘Blob’ could become the new normal"
"When marine biologist Steve Barbeaux first saw the data in late 2017, he thought it was the result of a computer glitch. How else could more than 100 million Pacific cod suddenly vanish from the waters off of southern Alaska? Within hours, however, Barbeaux's colleagues at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Seattle, Washington, had confirmed the numbers. No glitch. The data, collected by research trawlers, indicated cod numbers had plunged by 70% in 2 years, essentially erasing a fishery worth $100 million annually. There was no evidence that the fish had simply moved elsewhere. And as the vast scale of the disappearance became clear, a prime suspect emerged: "The Blob." In late 2013, a huge patch of unusually warm ocean water, roughly one-third the size of the contiguous United States, formed in the Gulf of Alaska and began to spread. A few months later, Nick Bond, a climate scientist at the University of Washington in Seattle, dubbed it The Blob. The name, with its echo of a 1958 horror film about an alien life form that keeps growing as it consumes everything in its path, quickly caught on. By the summer of 2015, The Blob had more than doubled in size, stretching across more than 4 million square kilometers of ocean, from Mexico's Baja California Peninsula to Alaska's Aleutian Islands. Water temperatures reached 2.5°C above normal in many places."
See more from ScienceMag HERE:
