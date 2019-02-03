Cloudier Sunday. Icy AM Monday Commute

Mild First Weekend of February 2019

AH - well this is more like it! I don't know about you, but I can finally feel my face again. Despite areas of fog across the southeastern part of the state, much of the rest of us enjoyed mild sunshine on Saturday and it was really a sight for sore eyes!

Weather Outlook Sunday

Sunday will be another fairly mild day across much of the state with temps approaching 40F in the Twin Cities and places across southeastern MN. Meanwhile, folks in the far northwestern part of the state will only warm into the teens, which will be a little below avearge.

___________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook PM Sunday to PM Monday

Our next precipitation chance is still on track to impact the region from PM Sunday to Monday. Note that precipitation type on the southeastern side could initially start off as rain or a wintry mix before turning to snow. Meanwhile, folks in far northern Minnesota should stay all snow, which could mean better snow accumulations there. __________________________________________________________________________ Snowfall Potential According to NOAA's NDFD, the best chance of snow accumulations will be across the northern half of the state, where some 3" to 6"+ tallies can't be ruled out. Meanwhile, the Twins Cities will likely have a mix of rain/ice/snow, which will help to keep snow accumulations down.

___________________________________________________________________________ Icing Potential As our next system rolls through, areas of icing will be possible across the southern half the state. Some locations could see up to 0.10" of ice, which could make for poor traveling across the region. _____________________________________________________________________________ Mild Weekend Ahead

Mild weather continues this weekend, but take a look at the next surge of colder air that is expected to move in through the first full week of February. High temps by Friday may only warm into the single digits above 0F with lows dipping into the -10s below zero! Sure, it'll be cold again, but nothing like what we endured last week. ______________________________________________________________________ "Groundhog Day 2019: Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow" "On Groundhog Day 2019, Punxsutawney Phil could not find his shadow. And as the legend goes, this means we're in for an early spring. The Pennsylvania groundhog isn't the only weather-predicting rodent in this quirky American tradition, but he is the most famous. And according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, his opinion is the only one that matters. This is only the 19th time out of 123 in his recorded history (there are 10 years where no record remains) that Phil hasn't been able to find his shadow. Even so, Phil is usually wrong, and meteorologists aren't too sure Phil's suspicions are right either. It's hard to imagine that spring is right around the corner after the polar vortex this past week, but we'll just have to wait and see. At least one other prognosticating groundhog disagreed with Phil on Saturday: New Jersey's Milltown Mel predicted a longer winter after reportedly seeing his shadow. Mel has been giving predictions for the past 10 years." See more from USA Today HERE: _____________________________________________________________________ Groundhog Day - February 2nd

"Every February 2, thousands gather at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to await the spring forecast from a special groundhog. Known as Punxsutawney Phil, this groundhog will emerge from his simulated tree trunk home and look for his shadow, which will help him make his much-anticipated forecast. According to legend, if Phil sees his shadow the United States is in store for six more weeks of winter weather. But, if Phil doesn’t see his shadow, the country should expect warmer temperatures and the arrival of an early spring."

"Groundhog Day originates from an ancient celebration of the midway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox—the day right in the middle of astronomical winter. According to superstition, sunny skies that day signify a stormy and cold second half of winter while cloudy skies indicate the arrival of warm weather."

"The trail of Phil’s history leads back to Clymer H. Freas, city editor of the Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper. Inspired by a group of local groundhog hunters—whom he would dub the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club—Freas declared Phil as America’s official forecasting groundhog in 1887. As he continued to embellish the groundhog's story year after year, other newspapers picked it up, and soon everyone looked to Punxsutawney Phil for the prediction of when spring would return to the country."

See more from NOAA HERE:

____________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________

"Groundhog Day Forecasts and Climate History"

"Every February 2, a crowd of thousands gathers at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to await a special forecast from a groundhog named Phil. If the 20-pound groundhog emerges and sees his shadow, the United States can expect six more weeks of winter weather according to legend. But, if Phil doesn’t see his shadow, we can expect warmer temperatures and the arrival of an early spring. Even though he’s been forecasting since 1887, Phil’s track record for the entire country isn’t perfect. To determine just how accurate he is, we’ve compared U.S. national temperatures with Phil’s forecasts. On average, Phil has gotten it right 40% of the time over the past 10 years."

See more from NOAA HERE:

_____________________________________________________________________________

"Minnesota's All-Time Record Low" February 2, 1996 in Tower, MN at -60F

Did you know that February 2nd, 1996, the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state of Minnesota was observed in Tower, MN at -60F? Here's the full story from the MN DNR regarding the impressive event:

"February 2,1996 was the coldest instrument-measured temperature on record for the state of Minnesota."

"A location in St. Louis County, 3 miles south of Tower, recorded -60 degrees F on February 2, 1996. This value ties Minnesota with North Dakota for the all-time record low for a non-mountainous state."

"But why Tower? Aside from the deeply cold air mass that had overspread the region, two factors likely contributed to the record-low temperature. First, Tower had 44 inches of snow on the ground. The height of the thermometer is normally about 5 feet above the ground, but with the deep snow, the "ground" was much closer to the thermometer. The coldest air tends to sink to the lowest possible level, which on this morning placed it very close to the thermometer. Additionally, the Tower site is situated in a slight topographic bowl, which allows cold air to drain in from nearby areas. As a result, Tower frequently records some of the lowest temperatures in the state."

"The air mass that produced the record low at Tower also produced bitterly cold temperatures across the rest of Minnesota. The Twin Cities (at MSP airport) recorded -32 F, and has not recorded a temperature of -30 or colder since that time. International Falls bottomed out at -45 F, and Duluth's maximum temperature was only -21 F on February 2nd."

"This cold snap was a record-breaker, but it was short-lived. Tower rebounded by an astounding 108 degrees in just six days, recording a high of 48 F on February 8th. The Twin Cities International Airport even reported thunder on that day. This extreme swing in temperatures exhibits the high variability of the Upper Midwest climate."

See more from MNDNR HERE:

__________________________________________________________________________

-56F in Cotton, MN Thursrday Morning !!!!

Interestingly, the temperature dropped to -56F in Cotton, MN early Thursday morning ,which is the coldest temperature the state of Minnesota has recorded since the -60F in Tower on February 2nd, 1996. It certainly is an impressive number to achieve. Here's another excerpt from the MN DNR regarding other lowest temperatures recorded by other states:

"If you are wondering how our state-record low of -60 stacks up nationally, the all-time U.S. low is -80 degrees F, observed on January 23, 1971 at Prospect Creek, Alaska. In the contiguous U.S., Montana (-70 F), Wyoming (-66 F), and Colorado (-61 F) all have colder record lows than Minnesota. Along with North Dakota, Idaho also shares Minnesota's record-low temperature of -60 F."



___________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________

"Cold Outbreak: January 27-31, 2019"

"The arctic outbreak from January 27-31, 2019 had some of the coldest air to visit Minnesota since 1996. Strong winds and arctic air on the heels of a feisty clipper-like snow storm brought extreme cold to Minnesota, the likes of which that have not been seen in over 20 years. The bitter cold brought some natural gas shortages just north of the metro and power outages to about 7,000 in the southern and western suburbs. Xcel Energy asked customers statewide to reduce their thermostat setting to 63 degrees. There were also broken water mains, and emergency personnel were busy with frostbite reports. Schools were closed for four days for many in the Twin Cities and outstate. The University of Minnesota was closed on the 30th and postal mail service was stopped statewide."

Air Temperature Recap

"The -56 degrees F air temperature at Cotton 3S on January 28, 2019 was the coldest ambient air temperature in Minnesota since the -60 degrees F reading near Tower on February 2, 1996." "The -28 degrees F air temperature in the Twin Cities on January 30, 2019 was the coldest ambient air temperate in the Twin Cities since -32 degrees F on February 2, 1996." "The -13 degrees F maximum temperature on January 30, 2019 was the coldest maximum temperate since -17 degrees F on February 2, 1996." "Neither the minimum or maximum temperature in the Twin Cities on January 30 set a record for the date. However, the -56 at Cotton on January 27 did set the daily statewide record minimum temperature for the date. The old record was -54 at Pokegama Dam in 1904. Cotton 3S also saw -56 degrees F on January 31, breaking the daily statewide record minimum temperature for the date as well. The old record was -55 degrees F at Embarrass in 1996." "Some record cold maximum temperature records were set across the state as the mercury stayed in the teens below zero on January 30. Some of these records include: -14 degrees F at Duluth, -19 degrees F at Rochester and International Falls and -17 degrees F at St. Cloud." Wind Chill Temperature "Perhaps more noteworthy was the extremely cold wind chill temperatures with this event. The Twin Cities saw twelve hours straight of -50 degrees F or colder wind chill temperatures from 7pm on January 30 to 6am January 31. With the coldest reading of -55 at 11pm January 30. This was the coldest wind chill reading in the Twin Cities since January 19, 1985." "A number of locations in northern Minnesota saw wind chill readings of -60 degrees F or colder including -65 degrees F at Hibbing at 8am on January 30."

____________________________________________________________________________

Hundreds of Record Lows Tied or Broken

According to the Midwestern Region Climte Center, there have been hundreds of daily low temperature records tied or broken over the last few days. Iterestingly, several locations set all-time low minimum and maximum temperature records too!

____________________________________________________________________________

"NASA watches wild polar vortex from space"

"While people down on Earth are freezing their tushies off as a polar vortex sweeps across parts of the US, NASA's eyes in the sky are looking down from the cold environs of space. The space agency posted a Wednesday update with a view from its Terra satellite. The Terra image on Sunday showed "cloud streets," long stripes of cumulus clouds, and snow reaching across the Great Lakes. NASA also shared a look at the cold air mass reaching down into the northern US as envisioned with data run through the GEOS-5 global atmospheric model. "Measurements of temperature, moisture, wind speeds and directions, and other conditions are compiled from NASA satellites and other sources, and then added to the model to closely simulate observed reality," says NASA."

See more from CNET HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________ Great Lakes Ice Coverage According to NOAA's GLERL, as of February 1st, nearly 56% of the great lakes were covered in ice. Keep in mind that much of this ice developed this week thanks to an extreme Arctic air mass that took over much of the region much of last week.

____________________________________________________________________________

"The science behind the polar vortex"

"The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). The polar vortex is nothing new – in fact, it's thought that the term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littell's Living Age. "

________________________________________________________________________

Temperature Anomalies

Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America, which shows cooler than aveage readings still lingering across the Northeas and certainly across the western half of Canada. However, notice the warmer reds and oranges across much of the Lower 48, which shows well above average temperatures in place across those areas. Interestingly, according to Climate Reanalyzer, the Northern Hemisphere is running nearly +0.6°C!

_________________________________________________________________________

Snow Depth Here's a look at snow depth across the region, which shows fairly decent amounts across the northern half of the state and also near Rochester. However, note that lighter amounts are still being found near the Twin Cities metro! This really has been a pretty lackluster year for snow lovers across the Twin Cities. ___________________________________________________________________________ Snowfall Season to Date Here's a look at snowfall so far this season. Note that the Twin Cities (MSP Airport) has only seen around 18", which is nearly -16" below average __________________________________________________________________________ Ice Safety Reminder

Recent mild December weather has made for fairly unsafe ice condtions across parts of the state. The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!



________________________________________________________________________

Cloudier Sunday. Icy AM Monday Commute

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

AH! Well, that's more like it. I don't know about you, but I can finally feel my face again. MSP warmed above freezing for the first time yesterday since January 15th and yes, it was AMAZING! If you factor how low the wind chill was earlier this week, it "felt" nearly 90 to 100 degrees warmer on Saturday. Unreal. There may be a silver lining to the recent cold snap. A recent study done by the Minnesota Forest Service suggests that when temps dip below -20 degrees, nearly 80 percent of the Emerald Ash Borers are wiped out! There's a big buzz in Atlanta today surrounding Super Bowl LII, where a few rain showers will be possible. I'm hoping Puppy Bowl doesn't disappoint and my cheese dip doesn't burn. BURP! Areas of fog and grey skies return Sunday in advance of a storm system that arrives overnight. Rain will change to an icy mix just in time for the Monday morning commute. Meanwhile, folks in northern Minnesota will have shoveling duties. Despite colder and snowier weather this week, the Spring Equinox arrives in only 45 days!

_____________________________________________