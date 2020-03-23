Benchmark crude oil rose 73 cents to close at $23.36 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 5 cents to $27.03 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline fell 19 cents to 41 cents a gallon. Heating oil was little changed at $1.01 a gallon. Natural gas was little changed at $1.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $83 to $1,567.60 an ounce, silver rose 88 cents to $13.26 per ounce and copper fell 7 cents to $2.10 per pound.
The dollar rose to 111.51 Japanese yen from 110.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.0732 from $1.0653.
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
National
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Tensions flared Monday as Washington strained to respond to the worsening coronavirus outbreak, with Congress arguing over a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package and an impatient President Donald Trump musing openly about letting the 15-day shutdown expire.
National
Fed makes strongest bid yet to protect firms and governments
The Federal Reserve is unleashing its boldest effort yet to protect the U.S. economy from the coronavirus by helping companies and governments pay their bills and survive a devastating crisis.
National
Governors urge feds for more funding, testing, equipment
The nation's governors kept pressing the federal government for supplies and economic aid to battle the new coronavirus in a conference call with the White House on Monday without getting the assurances they were hoping to hear.
Variety
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
one-fifth of the world's population — were urged or ordered to stay home Monday to try to blunt the spread of coronavirus. The death toll from the pandemic has surpassed 16,000 people worldwide, and the virus has sickened more than 370,000.
National
Trump says he intends to reopen country in weeks, not months
As cases of coronavirus continue to rise, President Donald Trump said Monday that he wants to reopen the country for business in weeks, not months, as he claimed, without evidence, that continued closures could result in more deaths than the pandemic itself.