Benchmark crude oil fell $6.58, or 24.4%, to settle at $20.37 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $3.85, or 13.4% to close at $24.88 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline fell 7 cents to 64 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 8 cents to $95 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 13 cents to $1.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $47.90 to $1,4,77.90 an ounce, silver fell 72 cents to $11.77 per ounce and copper fell 16 cents $2.15 per pound.
The dollar rose to 107.98 Japanese yen from 107.85 yen on Tuesday. The euro fell to $1.0873 from $1.1000.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Coronavirus
Gas prices are sinking in Twin Cities, and they're likely to go even lower
Crude prices at an 18-year low are translating to lower prices at the pump.
Coronavirus
Minnesota regulators require hair salons, spas to close due to virus
The state board also said cosmetology schools need to disclose their plans if they wish to continue instruction.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark crude oil fell $6.58, or 24.4%, to settle at $20.37 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $3.85, or 13.4% to…
Business
Some Minnesota liquor stores are beating Total Wine at its own game
Total Wine's rivals benefit from state law that requires equal access to products
Coronavirus
Twin Cities homebuilders watch promising season turn sour
What was shaping up to be a promising year for building homes has been upended by a virus-induced economic downturn.