Benchmark crude oil fell $1.75 to settle at $26.95 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.32 to close at $28.73 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to 71 cents per gallon. Heating oil declined 1 cent to $1.04 per gallon. Natural gas fell 9 cents to $1.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $39.30 to $1,525.80 per ounce, silver fell 32 cents to $12.50 per ounce and copper fell 8 cents $2.31 per pound.
The dollar rose to 107.85 Japanese yen from 106.13 yen on Monday. The euro weakened to $1.1000 from $1.1168.
Coronavirus
There's plenty of food to go around, and Minnesota stores are getting it in
Shoppers crushed groceries more than at Thanksgiving, but trucks keep rolling up with more.
National
Evers orders bars, restaurants to close, limits gatherings
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, and closed all bars and restaurants except for delivery and pickup orders, more unprecedented disruptions to daily life made in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Variety
More wipes, no jeans: Amazon limits shipments to warehouses
To make room for toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items in high demand during the global viral pandemic, Amazon said it is limiting what brands and independent sellers can send to its warehouses for the next three weeks.
National
Wide swath of economy seeks share of COVID-19 rescue package
As Congress works on a rescue package to help shore up a U.S. economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, a wide swath of business, from the solar power industry to casinos and hotels, along with doctors, nurses and educators are urging lawmakers to give them a share of the pie.
Variety
Regeneron, Coupa rise; AMC Entertainment, HealthEquity fall
Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday