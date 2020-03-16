Benchmark crude oil fell $3.03 to settle at $28.70 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $3.80 to close at $30.05 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline fell 21 cents to 69 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 9 cents to $1.05 per gallon. Natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $30.20 to $1,486.50 an ounce, silver fell $1.68 to $12.82 an ounce and copper fell 7 cents to $2.39 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.13 Japanese yen from 108.17 yen on Friday. The euro strengthened to $1.1168 from $1.1069.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Coronavirus
Best Buy sees uptick in sales of work-at-home equipment
Sales of keyboards, monitors and laptops, among other items, were up at the Richfield-based electronics chain.
Business
CEO Pay Watch
Graco's McHale drew $35M in '18Patrick McHale Graco Inc.President, CEOTotal compensation: $5,626,446 for the year ended Dec. 31Salary: $840,500Non-equity incentive pay: $403,944Other compensation: $25,188Exercised…
National
Ohio plans to delay primary, but 3 states still planned
Ohio's governor wants the state to delay in-person voting for the state's Tuesday presidential primary for three months to let the coronavirus outbreak subside, but Florida, Illinois and Arizona plan to push ahead.
Variety
Maine island: Stay away until virus threat abates
As the coronavirus spreads, people can't be blamed for wanting an island hideout. But one island in Maine has made it clear: Visitors are not welcome.
Variety
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders
Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.