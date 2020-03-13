Benchmark U.S. crude rose 23 cents to settle at $31.73 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 63 cents to $33.85.
Wholesale gasoline was little changed at 90 cents a gallon, heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.14 a gallon and natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $73.60 to $1,516.70 an ounce. Silver fell $1.51 to $14.50 an ounce, and copper was little changed at $2.47 a pound.
The dollar rose to 108.17 Japanese yen from 105.19 yen on Wednesday. The euro weakened to $1.1069 from $1.1176.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
President Donald Trump on Friday declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency in order to free up more money and resources as he denied any responsibility for delays in making testing available for the new virus, whose spread has roiled markets and disrupted the lives of everyday Americans
Variety
Business fallout: Apple goes online, Delta slashes flights
Apple said its annual developers conference would take place entirely online this year, joining a growing list of companies that are canceling big, in-person events…
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude rose 23 cents to settle at $31.73 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 63 cents to $33.85.Wholesale gasoline was little…
National
The Latest: Trump says he is likely to take coronavirus test
The Latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic:President Donald Trump has said he is likely to take a test for the coronavirus after all.Trump over the…
Business
Stocks surge on new virus measures; Dow up 1,985 points
Wall Street roared back from its worst day in 30 years Friday with a broad rally that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average nearly 2,000 points higher — its biggest point gain ever — after President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.