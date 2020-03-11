Benchmark crude oil fell $1.38 to settle at $32.98 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.43 to close at $35.79 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline fell 5 cents to $1.11 per gallon. Heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.24 per gallon. Natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $18. to $1,642.30 per ounce, silver fell 18 cents to $16.78 per ounce and copper fell 2 cents to $2.50 per pound.
In foreign exchange trading, the dollar fell to 104.56 Japanese yen from 105.14 yen on Tuesday. The euro weakened to $1.1279 from $1.1292.
