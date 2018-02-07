BALTIMORE — Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys are set to make their closing arguments in the trial of two Baltimore detectives fighting racketeering and robbery charges. The case involves one of the worst U.S. police corruption scandals in recent memory.

The jury trial has been fueled by testimony from disgraced ex-detectives. Four of six former Baltimore detectives who pleaded guilty have testified for the government, providing jaw-dropping revelations about their time on a disbanded police unit.

They have admitted to breaking into homes, stealing cash, and staging fictitious crime scenes to cover their tracks.

The scandal comes as a monitoring team is overseeing court-ordered reforms under a consent decree reached between Baltimore and the U.S. Justice Department.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning.