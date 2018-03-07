An 11-year-old girl from Cloquet, Minn., was arrested Tuesday night after she made violent threats on social media toward the local middle and high school, authorities said.

An Airsoft pistol was recovered from the girl’s home. Such pistols often look like real weapons but fire small plastic BB-type pellets and are used recreationally, like paintball guns.

Police were notified about violent threats referencing Cloquet High School and Cloquet Middle School earlier Tuesday.

Shortly after, police located the girl, whom they believe made the threats, and arrested her. She is being held at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center on a charge of threats of violence, police said in a news release.

“The Cloquet Police Department is working closely with the Cloquet School District officials to ensure our schools remain a safe environment and one that is conducive to productive teaching and learning,” the news release said.