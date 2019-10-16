LOS ANGELES — The Clippers have signed guard B.J. Taylor to an exhibit 10 contract, a one-year deal worth the minimum salary.
Taylor played four years at Central Florida, where he averaged 15.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 104 games.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder earned AAC All-Rookie team honors in 2015 and was named to the All-AAC first team as a senior. Taylor, who is from Orlando, Florida, scored 1,618 points to rank seventh all-time in school history.
