OKLAHOMA CITY — Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will sit out Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with left knee soreness.
Clippers coach Doc Rivers also said guard Patrick Beverley will sit out with a sore right groin.
Leonard typically sits out the second game of back-to-backs. He scored 26 points in a 134-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. He is averaging 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
Leonard's absence will put more responsibility on forward Paul George, who will play his first game in Oklahoma City since being traded in the offseason. George finished third in the MVP balloting last season with the Thunder.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Wright, Usher help Georgia Tech rally, beat Boise St. 74-60
Moses Wright and Jordan Usher scored 18 points each and Georgia Tech rallied to a 74-60 win over Boise State on the opening day of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.
Wolves
Wizards' Thomas suspended 2 games for entering stands
Washington guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA on Sunday for entering the spectator stands late in the Wizards' loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night.
Wild
Wild-Calgary game preview
The Wild plays host to the Flames in its final game before the three-day holiday break. Center Joel Eriksson Ek, who has missed the past four games because of an upper-body injury, was activated from injured reserve and is expected to return.
Gophers
Bolden leads South Carolina past No. 9 Virginia, 70-59
Jair Bolden ignited the Gamecocks, scoring 15 of his season-high 22 points before halftime.
Gophers
Collier leads Texas women to upset of No. 1 Stanford, 69-64
Charli Collier was a bit player last season for Texas, a slow-developing freshman despite her status as one of the top recruits in the country.