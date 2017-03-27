Hillary Clinton said earlier this month that she’s ready to return to public life after a post-election-loss respite that included lots of strolls in her adopted hometown of Chappaqua, N.Y., and her don’t-call-it-a-comeback tour will include a speech Friday at Georgetown University.

Clinton will talk about the role of women in securing last year’s Colombian peace agreement at a ceremony for an award named in her honor by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security. That’s a topic close to her — as secretary of state, she supported the historic accord between the Colombian government and rebels that ended decades of violence.

And her appearance hints that her postelection agenda will look a lot like the one she championed as first lady, a senator and as secretary: focusing on women and girls around the world and their often-unsung role in the peace process.

The venue is an ultra-friendly one — Clinton is the institute’s founding chair, and its executive director is Melanne Verveer, Clinton’s longtime aide and confidante, who was her chief of staff in the White House and later was appointed first U.S. ambassador-at-large for global women’s issues.

Verveer said she’s looking forward to hosting her friend, adding: “We’re delighted to welcome her back to Georgetown to address an issue she has long championed.”

Hitting the speaking circuit isn’t the only thing keeping Clinton busy — she’s also writing a collection of essays and inspirational quotations, which is due out this fall.