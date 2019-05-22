FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Authorities say a Minnesota man died after a fall while climbing in a canyon in northern Colorado.
The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports the man, whose name and hometown have not been released, fell in Poudre Canyon on Saturday evening. Sheriff's deputies, medical personnel and two other members of the man's climbing party attempted CPR.
No other details were released.
Also Saturday, a 48-year-old man fell an estimated 100 feet (30 meters) to his death in Eldorado Canyon State Park near Boulder.
