In 1965, leading scientists produced a report for President Lyndon B. Johnson on the rampant pollution of the environment.

“Through his worldwide industrial civilization, Man is unwittingly conducting a vast geophysical experiment,” wrote oceanographer Roger Revelle. “The climatic changes that may be produced could be deleterious from the point of view of human beings.”

What Revelle suggested next kicked off a debate that continues: Can humans avert the worst effects of climate change with a vast geoengineering experiment?

Most climate experts agree that the best way to keep global temperatures in check is to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. But scientists and policymakers are divided over which forms of geoengineering also deserve serious consideration — and when to use them.

Many questions revolve around scientific uncertainties and economic arguments. But the debate also taps into thorny philosophical questions: Is intentionally altering the climate a defensible last-ditch effort to stave off climate damages — or a dangerous act of hubris? And do we betray future generations by contemplating such measures, or by failing to pursue them?

The origins of geoengineering lie in 19th-century efforts to combat drought by conjuring rain, and later attempts by the U.S. military to engage in “climatological warfare.” These mostly consisted of Cold War thought experiments. But during the Vietnam War, the Air Force dropped nearly 50,000 silver iodide flares in a cloud-seeding offensive designed to flood the Ho Chi Minh Trail.

The move helped prompt the U.N. to adopt the Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques in 1978 and soured the U.S. government on funding research into climate modification, said historian James Fleming at Colby College.

But interest in geoengineering has reemerged as the world emits more greenhouse gases. The approaches fall into two distinct categories: removing carbon dioxide and reducing how much energy Earth absorbs from the sun.

Few people object to strategies such as planting forests and managing land to maximize the carbon stored in soils. But other proposals — growing biofuel crops for energy, capturing CO2 when it is burned, and storing it underground — have raised red flags. Though the plants pull CO2 out of the air as they grow, they also use up precious land and water.

Another option is to remove CO2 directly from the atmosphere by drawing air through great fans and absorbing the carbon on filters, or through chemical reactions with hydroxide solutions. A company in Canada has started testing “direct air capture” at a pilot plant, and another in Switzerland opened for business in 2017.

However, the cost and scalability of carbon-removal technologies is unclear, and many researchers say we’d be gambling with the future if we bank on them too much. If they don’t deliver, “we can’t go back and say, ‘Oh, I guess we should have cut more,’ ” said Duke University climate scientist Drew Shindell. “It’s too late.”

If carbon removal has inched into the mainstream, the idea of tinkering with sunlight remains a pariah. Some fear the mere prospect of a techno-fix would sap the world of the motivation to act.

But the longer the world waits to cut emissions, the more future generations may have to consider other options, said Sikina Jinnah at UC Santa Cruz. “It’s time to start thinking about some of these more fringe ideas.”