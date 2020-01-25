Japan, carmakers eye new EV battery system

Japan and major automobile manufacturers are planning to establish a system to reuse batteries installed in electric vehicles (EVs). This move is also expected to increase the number of storage batteries that can be used by households and local governments in times of disaster, and revitalize the used EV market.

Arizona utility seeks carbon-free sources

Arizona’s biggest electric utility spent millions of dollars in 2018 to defeat a renewable energy ballot initiative. Arizona Public Service now said it plans to wean itself off fossil fuels by 2050, with the intermediate goal of getting nearly two-thirds of its electricity from nuclear and renewable sources by 2030.

Starbucks, Microsoft launch new initiatives

Starbucks launched a plan to halve its waste, water use and carbon emissions by 2030. It promised to eventually remove more carbon than it emits while also becoming a net producer of water. Microsoft also vowed to be “carbon negative,” removing more carbon than its operations and supply chain emit, by 2030.

EV coalition counts Amazon as member

Amazon is one of the initial members of a new industry group set up to help companies electrify their vehicle fleets and support policies that enable electrification. The Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance, led by Boston-based sustainability nonprofit Ceres, also includes AT&T, Clif Bar, DHL, IKEA, Lime, Siemens and other companies in a variety of industries. Ceres Vice President Sue Reid said electric vehicles are an “essential component” of addressing the climate crisis.

Florida buys land to protect Everglades

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a land buyout that will kill a plan to drill for oil in the Everglades. Florida will buy 20,000 acres owned by Kanter Real Estate LLC, which had won approval for an exploratory oil well, a project that had generated international outrage. The price will be $16.56 million to $18 million.

