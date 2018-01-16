NEW YORK — Shoppers spent a record amount online during the holiday season.
That's according to Adobe Analytics, which reports online shopping during the holiday season reached $108.2 billion, up almost 15 percent from $94.4 billion the year before. The research arm of software maker Adobe says more than a third of online holiday revenue came from purchases made on smartphones or tablets.
Adobe Analytics says people likely spent more due to low unemployment rates and a strong stock market.
Last week, the National Retail Federation said in-store and online holiday spending rose 5.5. percent, the strongest gain since the Great Recession.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
North Dakota oil output cut back to meet gas capture rules
Fearing sanctions by the state, some North Dakota oil drillers have begun cutting output to control the amount of natural gas that's being burned off at well sites and wasted as a byproduct of crude production, industry and state officials say.
Business
Click, tap, buy: Holiday shoppers spent record amount online
Shoppers spent a record amount online during the holiday season.
National
Dow Jones industrial average crosses 26,000 points
It happened briefly and by midday the Dow, while still up for the day, was back below the 26,000 level.
Business
With a $6B charge comes new thoughts about GE's future
After a decade breaking off substantial pieces of the multinational conglomerate in bid to a return to its industrial roots, a more comprehensive reshaping of General Electric Co. may be on the way.
Business
Markets Right Now: Dow Jones industrials trade above 26,000
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):11:45 a.m.Stocks are trading higher on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones industrial average trading above…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.