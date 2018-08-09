– The Cleveland Indians are coasting to the American League Central Division title, and the Twins are stuck in what could be called "The Year of the Walkoff."

The day after Francisco Lindor's three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth gave the Indians a victory, the Twins lost again in the bottom of the ninth when Michael Brantley's RBI single created a 5-4 Indians win Thursday afternoon.

That's a major league leading 12 — 12! — walkoff losses (eight via home runs) in 114 games for the Twins, whose team record is 15 in 1964.

In the meantime, the race for the AL Central is basically over, with the second-place Twins rebuilding after five trade-deadline deals and trailing the first-place Indians by 11 games.

They did battle Thursday, as Jorge Polanco hit his first home run since returning from an 80-game PED suspension, a three-run shot in the sixth to tie the score at 4-4 off Cleveland ace Corey Kluber.

But Greg Allen led off the bottom of the ninth with a single off Addison Reed, stole second, went to third on Lindor's groundout, and scored on when Brantley hit a grounder past a diving first baseman Miguel Sano.

The Twins suffered back-to-back walkoff losses for the first time since July 29-30 last year at Oakland, right at the 2017 trade deadline.

"Tomorrow is a new day," Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco said, "and we'll go on to a new series and keep our mentality to do it all over again."

Not everyone was shaking off the last two games that easily. There were plenty of furrowed eyebrows in the clubhouse after the game. While the Twins have struggled for most of this season, seven of the 16 games against Cleveland have been separated by two runs or less.

And events during the past two games might have rubbed emotions raw. Sano flipped his bat in defiance when home plate umpire Adrian Johnson called him out on strikes in the sixth. Max Kepler struck out swinging to end inning, slamming his bat hard enough to draw gasps from fans at Progressive Field.

There was barking from the Twins dugout during all of this, and Johnson was fed up in the seventh after Twins hitting coach James Rowson yelled at him that a strike he called on Ehire Adrianza was high. Rowson was ejected from the game.

"Yeah, [Rowson] protects his hitters. No question," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "I think he was probably doing a little more [video] peeking upstairs than I was."

The usually emotionless Adrianza even slammed his helmet after striking out — the tenth of the game for the Twins — to end the top of the ninth.

"It's just part of the game," Molitor said. "There was some frustration for sure. It seemed like we had some strike threes called that were borderline pitches. Sometimes you've got to fight through those things."

Twins starter Jose Berrios walked a career-high six batters in falling behind 4-0. He lasted only four innings and 97 pitches.

But Jake Cave's sacrifice fly in the fifth and Polanco's homer gave the Twins a chance.

Relievers Gabriel Moya and Taylor Rogers provided 3⅔ scoreless innings for the Twins. Reed got the last out of the eighth before the fateful ninth.

"Once we got back to even we kind of stagnated a little bit," Molitor said, "and couldn't find a way to get that lead run across."