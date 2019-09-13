Minnesota Twins (89-57, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (86-61, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (14-6, 3.60 ERA) Indians: Aaron Civale (3-3, 1.93 ERA)

LINE: Twins -118; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Indians are 43-24 against the rest of their division. The Cleveland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.71, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.17.

The Twins have gone 38-22 against division opponents. Minnesota has hit 279 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Max Kepler leads them with 36, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 70 extra base hits and is batting .296. Franmil Reyes is 9-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Kepler leads the Twins with 36 home runs and has 90 RBIs. Mitch Garver is 6-for-18 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Twins: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), Brad Hand: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Max Kepler: (chest), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Jake Cave: (groin), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Miguel Sano: (back), Jorge Polanco: (teeth), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).