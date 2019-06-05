– The Twins had a secret weapon for their first visit to the home of the three-time AL Central champs, a pitcher who hadn’t been scored upon. And Devin Smeltzer delivered, allowing just five hits in his 6 1/3-inning encore.

One problem: Four of those five hits disappeared into the Ohio night, landing in the left-field bleachers, the right-field grandstand, and the pine trees in straightaway center. Smeltzer surrendered four home runs, his own team provided him with just two, and the Twins’ quest to widen their lead over the Indians hit a snag at Progressive Field, a 5-2 loss.

Cleveland moved within 10 1/2 games of the Twins with the victory, its second in four games with the Twins this year.

Smeltzer, whose six shutout innings against the Brewers last week was one of the best Major League debuts in Twins history, looked nearly as sharp at the beginning of his second start. He retired seven of the first nine hitters he faced, and appeared on cruise control again in the third inning.

Until Francisco Lindor came to the plate for a second time. Lindor, who walked to lead off the first inning, this time jumped on an 0-2 fastball from Smeltzer and lined it over the large wall in left. Smeltzer settled down and retired seven straight, then walked Leonys Martin with two outs in the fifth — bringing up Lindor again.

This time it took only one pitch, a changeup that the All-Star shortstop smashed more than 400 feet over the wall in left-center. Again, Smeltzer shook off the trouble, using a double play to wipe out a stray walk. But Robert Perez launched a ball over the center field fence to disrupt Smeltzer again, and the next batter, Jake Bauers, pulled one into the seats in right, ending Smeltzer’s oddly quiet-yet-loud, good-but-bad night.

Shane Biber allowed five hits over seven innings, and his mistakes, too, were loud ones. Marwin Gonzalez hit his seventh homer of the season in the second inning, and Eddie Rosario hit his 18th in the sixth. But the Twins never generated any additional offense.