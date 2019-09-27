Cleveland won three out of four games against the host Twins from Aug. 8-11, then walked off Boston on Aug. 12 for a 6-5 victory while the Twins were idle.

After that victory over the Red Sox, Cleveland was a half-game up in the American League Central race — the first time since mid-April that the Twins didn't at least have a share of the division lead at the end of a day.

Jensen Lewis, a former Cleveland pitcher turned TV co-host/analyst for the Indians' pregame and postgame shows, posted a now memorable tweet: "Bye, @Twins," with the standings also displayed.

Alas, the Cleveland lead lasted about exactly 24 hours. Lewis has taken plenty of heat from Twins fans in the mean time. Lewis had a much different tweet Wednesday.

"For the first time since 2010, the Minnesota Twins win the AL Central. Hard fought race all season long — congrats to Rocco Baldelli and the entire organization."

