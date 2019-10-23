Cleveland-Cliffs, one of the larger players on the Iron Range, saw profits plunge 79% in the third quarter as iron ore demand and prices fell sharply as the company also was adjusting to a smaller footprint that no longer includes coal plants.

Cliffs — the Cleveland company that owns United Taconite in Forbes and Eveleth and Northshore Mining in Babbitt and Silver Bay — reported Wednesday that sales for the quarter were $556 million, down about one-quarter from the same period a year ago.

Not only did third quarter sales volumes fall to 5.75 million long tons, from 6.48 million a year ago, but market prices also fell sharply.

As a result, Cliffs' profits dropped dramatically — to just $91 million, or 33 cents a share, from $438 million, or $1.41 a share, a year ago.

"We believe the currently weak steel prices in the United States are temporary, and the cyclicality associated with our business should be largely mitigated as we start up HBI next year" in a plant the company is building in Toledo, said CEO Lourenco Goncalves in a statement.

While he noted the quarter included operational achievements and progress on the "hot briquetted iron" (HBI) plant Cliffs is building in Toledo, Goncalves acknowledged that overall market conditions and once "premium" pricing had indeed softened.

Goncalves told analysts Wednesday morning that Cliffs remains well-positioned with cash-flow and expects to return even more capital to shareholders in the months and years ahead.

Cliffs has invested in Minnesota and Ohio significantly in recent years. In June, it unveiled $100 million worth of renovations and upgrades at its Northshore Mining operation in Silver Bay. And in May 2017, its United Taconite subsidiary started production at its new $75 million Mustang "superflux" pellet plant in Forbes.

Cliffs' Minnesota operations will feed taconite to the new HBI plant in Toledo.

Iron Range officials also are looking at Cliffs' activity surrounding Nashwauk.

Last December, it bought and leased 3,768 acres of iron-ore rich land in Naswauk. The company hopes to one day mine and process that ore into a high grade of iron that can be converted into steel by third party customers.

The land is near the half-finished $1.9 billion former Essar Steel Minnesota project.