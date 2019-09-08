For the second time in a month, the Indians won a series at Target Field on Sunday. This time, though, it doesn’t feel like a crisis.

Mike Clevinger allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings and Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor homered for Cleveland, more than enough to earn a 5-2 victory over the hobbled Twins. But the Indians leave town facing a much bigger deficit — 5 1/2 games in the AL Central standings — and far less time to overcome it as they did by taking three of four here in August.

The teams, who were tied atop the division after surging Cleveland took three of four at Target Field last month, go their separate ways for the next few days — the Twins stay home to host Washington, while the Indians head to Anaheim — before meeting for the final three times next weekend in Cleveland.

The Twins will have to face Clevinger, who has beaten them twice this season, again during that series, and hope to produce more than their four hits and two walks on Sunday. The righthander retired the first seven hitters he faced, and finally allowed a hit when Mitch Garver hit a home run, his 29th of the season.

Minnesota collected another run when Clevinger tired in the seventh, with Luis Arraez popping a single into left field, moving to third on a double by Ehire Adrianza, and scoring on rookie outfielder LaMonte Wade’s first major-league hit, a sharp grounder toward right that Jason Kipnis smothered with a dive but could not turn into an out.

The Twins, with Kyle Gibson still sidelined, used Randy Dobnak as an opener for the second time in a week, but the strategy wasn’t as effective this time. After Yasiel Puig walked and Jason Kipnis reached on a double that ricocheted off Jonathan Schoop’s glove, Franmil Reyes singled home both in the second inning.

When Devin Smeltzer relieved Dobnak in the third inning, the Indians struck with home runs. Santana, whose 29 career home runs against the Twins are the most by any active opponent except Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera, blasted a long fly ball into the bullpens, and Francisco Lindor did the same in the fifth inning.

Max Kepler left the game after popping out in the first inning, struck for the second time this week with “discomfort in his upper chest,” according to the Twins.