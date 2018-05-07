EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A county clerk says Indiana election officers have directed poll workers not to allow anyone into voting stations with clothing sporting the phrase "Make America Great Again," a slogan popularized by Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden tells the Evansville Courier & Press the phrase is associated with Senate candidate Todd Rokita. He dons a hat with the phrase in TV ads.
Hayden says poll workers will either ask prospective voters in Tuesday's primary to remove the slogan, of if it's on a shirt to turn it inside-out or place a jacket over it.
Indiana law prohibits campaigning within 50 feet of a polling place and includes restrictions on who may enter polling places. Voters may not wear clothing advocating the election of any candidate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.