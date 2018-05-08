ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis gas station clerk facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a customer he believed tried to steal candy has pleaded guilty to a related federal gun charge.
The U.S. attorney's office announced Monday that 40-year-old Taleb Jawher admitted to being in possession of a firearm while in the country illegally, which carries up to a 10-year sentence. Immigration officials say Jawher, who is originally from Jordan, came to the U.S. legally but overstayed his visa.
He's awaiting trial on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the September killing of 34-year-old Christopher Simmons outside a Phillips 66 gas station. Police allege Jawher wrongly accused Simmons of trying to steal a $1.10 bag of candy, then followed him outside and shot him.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.